BJP MLAs, JDS MLCs meet Governor after Karnataka legislative council ruckus

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including ministers Basavaraj Bommai and JC Madhuswamy and MLCs of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday met Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the ruckus that took place in the Karnataka Legislative council session earlier in the day.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:57 IST
Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including ministers Basavaraj Bommai and JC Madhuswamy and MLCs of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday met Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the ruckus that took place in the Karnataka Legislative council session earlier in the day. They also wrote a letter regarding the incident that took place in the legislative council.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Legislative Council was adjourned sine die following the forceful removal of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from the Chair by Congress MLCs. Congress MLCs heckled and pushed Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda, (JD-S MLC) from his seat.

"BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. It is unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting," said Congress Karnataka MLC Prakash Rathod. BJP MLC Leher Singh however, called it a shameful day in the council's history.

The Karnataka Legislative Council convened its session on Tuesday to table the anti-cow slaughter bill. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. (ANI)

