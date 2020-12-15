10-year-old girl raped by youth in UP's Firozabad, accused absconding

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Jasrana area when the girl was going to her home after attending a party hosted by a former village head.

At the time, a 20-year-old man from the same village caught her and raped her, Jasrana police station SHO Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi said. An FIR was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by the girl's family members, he said adding that attempts are on to arrest the accused, who is absconding.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination..