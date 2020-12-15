Pralhad Joshi targets Congress over ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, says party does not believe in democracy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday targeted the Congress over the ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, saying that the "party does not believe in democracy" and majority of people wanted the deputy chairman to chair the meeting of the council "but he was forcefully thrown out by Congress MLCs". He said a no-confidence motion had been brought against the chairman of the council.

"It was visible that he (Deputy Chairman) was forcefully dethroned. Congress doesn't believe in democracy. The present chairman was not working in the interest of democracy. That's why our party has moved a no-confidence motion against him. When there is a no-confidence motion against a speaker or chairman, they should not sit on the chair. This is what the courtesy demands. In spite of that, he was trying to come and sit on the chair. The majority of the people wanted the deputy chairman to chair the meeting but he was forcefully thrown out by Congress MLCs," Joshi said. He urged the Governor Vajubhai Vala to take cognizance of the matter and take action against Congress MLCs.

Answering a query about the winter session of Parliament, Joshi said he had contacted many leaders who suggested the Parliament can directly meet for budget session in January as COVID-19 situation can aggravate in winters. "The government is on a strong footing. There is no question of running or shying away from anything. We recently had a session. I recently had discussions with opposition leaders. Many people with whom I have spoken have suggested to hold budget session directly because the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Delhi, and COVID-19 is more dangerous during winters," he said. (ANI)