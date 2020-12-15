Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pralhad Joshi targets Congress over ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, says party does not believe in democracy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday targeted the Congress over the ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, saying that the "party does not believe in democracy" and majority of people wanted the deputy chairman to chair the meeting of the council "but he was forcefully thrown out by Congress MLCs".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:59 IST
Pralhad Joshi targets Congress over ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, says party does not believe in democracy
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday targeted the Congress over the ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council, saying that the "party does not believe in democracy" and majority of people wanted the deputy chairman to chair the meeting of the council "but he was forcefully thrown out by Congress MLCs". He said a no-confidence motion had been brought against the chairman of the council.

"It was visible that he (Deputy Chairman) was forcefully dethroned. Congress doesn't believe in democracy. The present chairman was not working in the interest of democracy. That's why our party has moved a no-confidence motion against him. When there is a no-confidence motion against a speaker or chairman, they should not sit on the chair. This is what the courtesy demands. In spite of that, he was trying to come and sit on the chair. The majority of the people wanted the deputy chairman to chair the meeting but he was forcefully thrown out by Congress MLCs," Joshi said. He urged the Governor Vajubhai Vala to take cognizance of the matter and take action against Congress MLCs.

Answering a query about the winter session of Parliament, Joshi said he had contacted many leaders who suggested the Parliament can directly meet for budget session in January as COVID-19 situation can aggravate in winters. "The government is on a strong footing. There is no question of running or shying away from anything. We recently had a session. I recently had discussions with opposition leaders. Many people with whom I have spoken have suggested to hold budget session directly because the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Delhi, and COVID-19 is more dangerous during winters," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in t...

EXPLAINER-Tough EU tech rules: here's the what, why and what comes next

The European Commission announced draft rules on Tuesday to rein in tech giants such as Alphabets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the most significant among a raft of measures taken by regulators worldwide.Here is what European Union re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020