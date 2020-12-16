Left Menu
Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act to be enforced from today

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:34 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Chief Minister has announced a strict implementation of the rules and regulations of the Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will happen to take legal action against land mafias who have illegally occupied government, common farmers, privately owned as well as public trusts and monasteries in the state.

A committee of seven officers under the chairmanship of District Collector will be formed for comprehensive scrutiny of complaints received under this Act. A decision will have to be taken within 21 days on the investigation report submitted before the committee.

Special courts will be set up to dispose off cases within six months. The special courts would also take up cases on a suo moto basis. The legislation will cover both government's as well as privately owned land, properties and also the properties of trusts and religious organisations.

One public prosecutor will be appointed in each special court, disposal of such cases in a special court will be ensured in six months. The special court will be empowered to conduct civil and criminal court proceedings and the common man will get speedy justice and the guilty land mafia will be severely punished.

