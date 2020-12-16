Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militant attacks force 570,000 to flee homes in northern Mozambique, president says

Militants have forced 570,000 people to flee their homes in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday, vowing to defeat insurgents who stepped up attacks since pledging loyalty to Islamic State last year.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:11 IST
Militant attacks force 570,000 to flee homes in northern Mozambique, president says
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Militants have forced 570,000 people to flee their homes in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday, vowing to defeat insurgents who stepped up attacks since pledging loyalty to Islamic State last year. Fighters have been taking on the army and seizing entire towns in recent months in the province, home to gas developments worth some $60 billion.

Earlier this week, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said at least 424,000 people had fled to neighbouring Niassa, Nampula and Pempa provinces, and warned that the crisis could spread beyond Mozambique's borders. "Those who are terrorists must be aware that it will be the people who will win this war," Nyusi said in a televised address to the nation.

"We will keep mobilizing humanitarian aid to the victims of terrorists. These acts have forced 570,000 to flee who are now crying to get back to their destroyed homes." Nyusi said Mozambique had received offers "from all corners of the world" to help it fight terrorism. The government "will keep training and equip our military to fight", he added.

The insurgent group, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama, staged its first attack in 2017. Known at first mainly for crude beheadings, the fighters declared allegiance to Islamic State in June 2019 and since then have massively increased attacks in scale and frequency. Nathan Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the U.S. State Department, said last week the insurgents in northern Mozambique belonged to a "committed" affiliate of Islamic State and should be seen as a global terrorism threat.

Violence spilled across the border into Tanzania in October, prompting the two countries to launch joint military operations.

Also Read: Finnish minister to face no charges over push to bring home Islamic State children

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020