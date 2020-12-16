Four held for killing teenage boy

Four persons have been arrested from Mankhurd in Mumbai for allegedly abducting and killing a 16-year-old boy, whose body was found on December 12 near Vashi bridge, a police official said on Wednesday. Three of the arrested accused are autorickshaw drivers while another one works as an air conditioner mechanic, he said.

Police suspect an old enmity to be the cause behind the fatal attack on the teenager. The accused have been remanded in police custody till December 18.