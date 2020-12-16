Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC stays land allotment to Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the land allotment to the Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg and asked Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:12 IST
Bombay HC stays land allotment to Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the land allotment to the Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg and asked Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo. Reacting to the order issued by Bombay High Court, former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "I had said in the House yesterday that the order given by the state government to the MMRDA was wrong. Even if the land was clear, it would be wrong to move the car shed there, the committee formed on the subject reported. So why the state government's insistence in this regard?"

Fadnavis further added that just to satisfy its personal ego, the state government is making Mumbaikars suffer by delay in Metro. Leave ego and use the space provided by the Supreme Court. The state government has been literally slapped by the court, he further said. Fadnavis also said that the government says that there should not be obstacles in Mumbai metro, but it was due to the decision of the state government.

The Mumbai Metro, which was supposed to be available to Mumbaikars by 2021, is now extended to 2024. "Not only the state government but the centre also has a 50 per cent share in this. The central committee had also refused to move the metro car shed. The car shed would have been taken to Kanjur Marg, but the work of metro rack would have been done in Aarey Colony," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neto delighted with Wolves' 'very important' win over Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers Pedro Neto expressed delight over the teams victory over Chelsea and said it was very important for his side to get back to winning ways after facing two back to back defeats. Wolves secured a 2-1 win against Chelsea...

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nea...

Farmers' stir: SC says will form panel to resolve deadlock; protesters not impressed

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the governments negotiations with the protesting farmers have not worked apparently and said it will form a committee having representatives of the both the sides to resolve the deadlock b...

UK PM Johnson says would be "inhuman" to ban Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his governments decision to ease restrictions to stop the COVID-19 spread over the festive period, saying it would be inhuman to ban Christmas.I want to be clear we dont want to, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020