Maha: 2 held for practising witchcraft in Palghar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly practising witchcraft in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a complaint, the police nabbed the duo last week from Vikramgad town here, a police spokesman said.

They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Preventionand Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices andBlack Magic Act, the official said. Search was on for one more accused in the case, he added.