Putin calls on U.S. to extend New START arms control treaty for one year

Putin calls on U.S. to extend New START arms control treaty for one yearReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:08 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Washington to extend the New START arms control treaty that expires in February for one year.
The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.
