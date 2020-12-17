Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin calls on U.S. to extend New START arms control treaty for one year

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:08 IST
Putin calls on U.S. to extend New START arms control treaty for one year
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Washington to extend the New START arms control treaty that expires in February for one year.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cooper Hewitt acquires two emoji that symbolise inclusion

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has acquired two emoji that have helped broaden diversity for users of the tiny pictures, becoming the third museum to add emoji to their digital collections. The New York museum acquired the per...

Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. Happy to share that the rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of ICCRDelhi for another three...

Brainly completes USD 80 mn funding round

Online learning platform Brainly on Thursday said it has concluded a funding round with a fresh influx of USD 80 million about Rs 588.6 crore, led by US-based Learn Capital. The series D round also saw participation from Prosus Ventures, Ge...

Science News Roundup: A dinosaur with 'hair' and 'ribbons' has scientists enthralled; New and rediscovered species found in pristine Andes of Bolivia and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Narrow hallways pose higher infection risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients often need readmissionThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020