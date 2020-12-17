Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor
Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
The department also told Reuters that his custody was part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. Brunel, who has denied any wrongdoing, had in 2015 sued Epstein, claiming Epstein’s high-profile legal troubles had unfairly embroiled him and damaged his modelling agency’s reputation. (https://reut.rs/37u93U1)
Epstein died in August 2019 in his jail cell in the United States, and an autopsy report concluded he hanged himself.
