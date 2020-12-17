Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dash for ash: French cheese Morbier beats rival in EU court

The organisation lost the case and a subsequent appeal in 2017, but a referring judge then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU), whose judges backed Morbier cheesemakers' argument. "EU law prohibits the reproduction of the shape or appearance of a product protected by a PDO in certain circumstances," they said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:30 IST
Dash for ash: French cheese Morbier beats rival in EU court

The makers of Morbier, a creamy French cheese with a seam of dark ash through its middle, on Friday won their fight against a copycat after the European Union's top court said a lookalike product and the way it is marketed could mislead consumers.

Produced in the Jura mountains, Morbier has enjoyed the EU's protected designation of origin (PDO) since 2000, with particular reference to the thin grey line through its centre. The distinctive line came about in the nineteenth century when cheesemakers would put curd from evening production into a round mold, cover it with edible vegetable ash overnight and then top it up from the morning milking of the cows.

Morbier's battle for its status started in 2013 when an organisation for the defence of Morbier sued cheesemaker Societe Fromagere du Livradois SAS in a French court for infringing its PDO and marketing a cheese with the same look. The organisation lost the case and a subsequent appeal in 2017, but a referring judge then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU), whose judges backed Morbier cheesemakers' argument.

"EU law prohibits the reproduction of the shape or appearance of a product protected by a PDO in certain circumstances," they said. The court said that even if the name Morbier does not appear on the rival's product or packaging, its reproduction was liable to mislead the consumer as to the true origin of the product.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With no constructive ideology, TMC destined to disintegrate: Mukul Roy

At a time when senior Trinamool Congress leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari are leaving the party, BJP vice-president Mukul Roy on Thursday claimed that the TMC was destined to disintegrate as it was formed on anti-CPIM and anti-Congress plan...

67pc voter turnout till 4.30 pm in TAC election

Sixty-seven percent voter turnout was recorded till 4.30 pm on Thursday in the election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council TAC in central Assam. An official of the Assam State Election Commission ASEC said, voting percentage would inc...

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020