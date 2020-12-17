Left Menu
100 pc rural households in J-K's Srinagar, Ganderbal get tap water connections: Jal Shakti Ministry

Every rural household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir has been given tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday. In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, every household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts has got tap water connections and every family is getting potable piped water in their homes, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

17-12-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Every rural household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir has been given tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday. The union territory is planning 100 per cent coverage by 2022 to achieve the target of providing tap water connection to its every rural household. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households of the country by 2024. "In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, every household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts has got tap water connections and every family is getting potable piped water in their homes," the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. Out of 18.17 lakh rural households in Jammu and Kashmir, 8.66 lakh (48 per cent) are provided with tap water connections. J&K plans to provide tap connections in 2.32 lakh households during 2020-21

So far, one state (Goa), 18 districts, including Srinagar and Ganderbal in Jammu & Kashmir and Lahaul, Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, and more than 423 blocks, 33,000-gram panchayats and 60,000 villages have achieved 100 per cent household coverage. In less than a year, about 2.80 crore households in the country have been provided with tap water connections, the ministry said

As of now, 6.03 crore households (32 per cent) of the country are getting tap water supply into their homes. Every year, more than three crore households are to be given tap water connections, the ministry added.

