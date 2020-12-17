Fake hand sanitiser factory busted in Patiala

A factory manufacturing fake hand sanitisers was raided by the Punjab Excise Department here on Thursday. Excise Commissioner Rajat Aggarwal said 4,000 bottles of sanitisers, lids and labels were recovered from the manufacturing unit.

Besides, spirit-like fluid and many sanitiser pressure pumps were also recovered, he said in an official release here. Joint Commissioner of Excise Naresh Dubey said the owner of the factory did not have required license for making sanitisers.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said..