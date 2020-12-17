Macron speaks at video conference after testing positive for COVID-19

Macron speaks at video conference after testing positive for COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Thursday at an online conference on foreign humanitarian aid policy after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Macron, 42, has tested positive for COVID-19, spurring a track and trace scramble across Europe following meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.
