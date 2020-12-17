Video shows woman traffic cop on duty taking money

A woman traffic constable posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near here was suspended on Thursday after a video purpotedly showing her taking money from a two- wheeler rider went viral on social media. The video shows the constable signaling the woman rider to go behind her.

While the constable is standing with her back to the rider, the latter is seen slipping something looking like currency notes into the back pocket of the constable's pants. ''The incident had taken place in Pimpri Camp on December 15,'' said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sudhir Hiremath.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the constable was accepting money instead of taking action for a possible traffic rule violation, he said. She was suspended and further inquiry has been launched, Hiremath added.