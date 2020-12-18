Left Menu
Man arrested in Goa for possession of drugs

Pernem Police have arrested a native of Jammu and Kashmir for illegally possessing narcotic substance worth Rs 5,000 at a beach shack at Arambol.

ANI | Pernem (Goa) | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pernem Police have arrested a native of Jammu and Kashmir for illegally possessing narcotic substance worth Rs 5,000 at a beach shack at Arambol. The accused has been identified as Faisal Ahmed (25), native of Baramulla, Jammu Kashmir.

According to Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi, a raid was conducted on Wednesday late night at Sea Breeze Shack in Harambol after receiving the information regarding the worker of Sea Breeze Shack is involved in illegal drug activities. Charas worth Rs 5,000 was seized from the shack. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PI Jivba Dalvi, PSI Sanjit Kandolkar, constables Ravi Mhaloji, Vinod Pednekar, Pravin Mahale and Anishkumar Poke.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 20(b) (ii) (A) of Goa (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

