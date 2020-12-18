Left Menu
Kidnapped boys freed in Nigeria seen arriving in Katsina -Reuters witness

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:08 IST
Dozens of the 344 kidnapped boys freed from their captors in northwest Nigeria were seen arriving at local government buildings in the city of Katsina on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

Their rescue was announced by the governor of northwest Katsina state late on Thursday. Last Friday night, gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara town, Katsina state. (Reorting by Afolabi Sotunde; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Alison Williams)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

