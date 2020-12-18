1971 War: Victory flame reaches Dehradun

The victory flame symbolising India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War reached here on Friday

The victory torch was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. As the victory flame was brought to Clement Town Military Station here, a function was held to felicitate war veterans and ''Veer Naris'' (war widows) before the victory torch, ''Swarnim Vijay Mashal'', was taken on its onward journey to Ambala where similar functions are to be organised

The victory torch is to be taken to Jammu via Ambala.