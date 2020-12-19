Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attend to criminal history of accused while deciding on bail pleas: HC to courts

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:18 IST
Attend to criminal history of accused while deciding on bail pleas: HC to courts
The court ruling came after an accused in a kidnapping and murder case, Udai Pratap, alias Dau, claimed in his bail application that he has no criminal history but the state counsel on the basis of information received from police disclosed that he had seven other cases registered against him. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad HC has directed all courts in Uttar Pradesh to attend to the issue of the criminal history of accused while deciding their bail applications and also give a complete detail of criminal antecedents if any. The court ruling came after an accused in a kidnapping and murder case, Udai Pratap, alias Dau, claimed in his bail application that he has no criminal history but the state counsel on the basis of information received from police disclosed that he had seven other cases registered against him.

Justice Samit Gopal while rejecting the bail application observed, "The order rejecting bail by the courts below is silent about the criminal antecedents of the applicant/accused but on the basis of instructions of the additional government advocate (AGA) of this court or on the basis of an instruction of counsels for the first informant (who has lodged FIR), it transpires that the applicant/accused has a previous criminal history," "When the counsels, appearing for applicants are countered with the same, it becomes embarrassing for them and is also an impediment in deciding the bail application due to the non-disclosure of the criminal history of the accused," the court added. The court further said, "Although the criminal antecedents of accused are not the sole and decisive factor for the decision of bail applications the same needs to be considered while deciding an application for bail under Section 439 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as per the legislative mandate of Section 437 CrPC, which provides grounds as to when a person will be released on bail in case of non-bailable offences." Justice Gopal directed the Registrar General of the court to communicate the order to all district and sessions judges of the state, who shall ensure the immediate implementation of it in courts under their jurisdiction. The court also directed the Registrar General to ensure compliance of the order and submit a report by January 29.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020