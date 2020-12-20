Left Menu
BSP slams Centre for not listening to protesting farmer's

Coming out in support of the protesting farmers, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed displeasure over the Central government not listening to the voices of the agitators and said that those who provide food to the entire nation are fighting for their own rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:59 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Coming out in support of the protesting farmers, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed displeasure over the Central government not listening to the voices of the agitators and said that those who provide food to the entire nation are fighting for their own rights.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Farmers are on dharna in Delhi and in other parts of the country. It is a very sad moment for those who provide food to the entire nation as the Centre is not fulfilling their demands. Farmers are the backbone of this country and the government is not listening to them. They have no empathy for the farmers." "I think the government has failed to fulfill its duty to cooperate and accept the valid demands of the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it. "Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it. The countrymen are also urged that they should extend it to as many people as possible," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

