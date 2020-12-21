250 cartons of liquor worth Rs 14 lakh seized from UP-Haryana border

250 cartons of liquor worth Rs 14 lakh seized from UP-Haryana borderPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:14 IST
Three people have been arrested and 250 cartons of liquor valued at Rs 14 lakh seized from Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border at Yamuna Bridge in Shamli district, police said Monday
The liquor was being smuggled to Haryana from Bihar, Station House Officer Prem Vir Singh Rana said
He said three people have been arrested and an investigation is going on.
