Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSCN-IM 'detains' own cadre for carrying national flag

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has detained one of its own cadre in Nagaland allegedly for carrying the national flag, officials said. Officials said the insurgent group has charged him with anti-national activities and also tortured him, the official said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:01 IST
NSCN-IM 'detains' own cadre for carrying national flag

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has ''detained'' one of its own cadre in Nagaland allegedly for carrying the national flag, officials said. Y S Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur, was allegedly also ''tortured'' following his detention by the NSCN-IM after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8, they said.

Mashungmi was supposed to go for the 'peace march' throughout Nagaland starting from Dimapur, carrying a local flag and the Indian national flag to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, reconciliation and unity, a government official said. However, the NSCN-IM, which has been mounting a bloody insurgent war since India's independence for a separate homeland but is currently on peace negotiations with the Central government, apparently did not like the ''rebellious'' action of the cadre.

On December 9, Mashungmi was detained by the NSCN-IM and kept at its camp at Hebron in Nagaland. Officials said the insurgent group has ''charged'' him with ''anti-national activities'' and also ''tortured'' him, the official said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU agency OKs COVID-19 vaccine, 1st shots expected in days

The European Union drug regulator recommended the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use Monday, raising hopes that the 27 nations in the bloc can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas. The move ...

Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse

Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, includi...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Vice Prez Naidu condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, describing him as an astute administratorVora died at the age of 92 on Monday following post-COVID-19 complicationsDeeply saddened to learn about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020