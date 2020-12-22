Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM should have ensured providing adequate funds to AMU in his speech: D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech delivered on the occasion of the AMU centenary celebrations event on Tuesday saying that the Prime Minister should have assured that the Centre will provide adequate funds for the development of the University.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:06 IST
PM should have ensured providing adequate funds to AMU in his speech: D Raja
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech delivered on the occasion of the AMU centenary celebrations event on Tuesday saying that the Prime Minister should have assured that the Centre will provide adequate funds for the development of the University.

Speaking to ANI CPI General D Raja said, "When PM was addressing the students, faculties members of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) he should have underlined that his government will provide adequate financial support, adequate funds for the development of the university. He should have said that students and faculty members and the image of the University will not be destroyed and the government will provide all supports and funds for the development of AMU." Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually addressed the AMU Centenary celebration event and said that School dropout rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 per cent and this situation persisted for 70 years.

In these circumstances, Government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now this rate has fallen to nearly 30 percent. CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha MP further criticizes Prime Minister's speech saying, "If you look at the speech delivered by the Prime Minister, one can come to the conclusion that he could have delivered such speech in any public meeting but here he was addressing students, faculty members of AMU. Whatever he spoke did not have any relevance." (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...

Andhra Pradesh police find missing Kuwait returnee, take her to husband

Andhra Pradesh police found the 32-year-old woman who was missing from Vijayawada International Airport on December 16 and took her to her husbands house in West Godavari district on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Sunday after the m...

EU rejects UK's latest Brexit offer on fisheries- Bloomberg News

The European Union has rejected United Kingdoms latest concessions on fishing, Bloomberg News reported httpsbloom.bg38qxL6W on Tuesday citing two officials....

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020