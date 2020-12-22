Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

It follows Russian President Vladimir Putins statement in October that the idea of a future Russia-China military alliance cant be ruled out a signal of deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States.Until that moment, Russia and China had hailed their strategic partnership, but rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:41 IST
Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint mission was intended to “develop and deepen the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increase the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expand their ability for joint action and strengthen strategic stability.” The ministry added that the patrol flight “wasn't directed against any third countries.” Tuesday's mission was the second such flight since a July 2019 patrol over the same area. It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement in October that the idea of a future Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out — a signal of deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States.

Until that moment, Russia and China had hailed their “strategic partnership,” but rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance. Putin also noted in October that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

Russia has sought to develop stronger ties with China as its relations with the West sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other issues..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met

With the protests at Delhis borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations unti...

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020