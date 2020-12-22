Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - source

Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:45 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticut's Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.
Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be another Latino addition to Biden's Cabinet.
Biden's transiton team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
