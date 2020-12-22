Left Menu
Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:45 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticut's Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.

Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be another Latino addition to Biden's Cabinet.

Biden's transiton team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

