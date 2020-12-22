Russia sends extra 300 military instructors to Central Africa Republic

Russia has sent an extra 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic at the request of the country's leadership to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sunday's election, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Officials and a security source in Bangui said earlier on Monday that Rwanda and Russia had sent troops and supplies. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the opposition and armed groups were trying to destabilise the situation with the help of external forces.

