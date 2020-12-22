Left Menu
Man arrested in Odisha for posting morphed photos of minor girl on social media

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of posting morphed photos of a minor girl on social media, a police officer said. According to the officer, the man then allegedly morphed her photos on obscene images and threatened to post them online if she refuses to have a physical relationship with him.The girl, however, rejected his proposal, following which the 21-year-old allegedly posted the pictures online.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:36 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of posting morphed photos of a minor girl on social media, a police officer said. The accused, a resident of Samantarapur village in Jajpur district, had befriended the 17-year-old girl on social media six months ago, he said.

He clicked photos of the girl when they met in October in Kuakhia police station area. According to the officer, the man then allegedly morphed her photos on obscene images and threatened to post them online if she refuses to have a physical relationship with him.

The girl, however, rejected his proposal, following which the 21-year-old allegedly posted the pictures online. Her family filed a complaint with police, and the man was subsequently arrested, the officer said, adding that the accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Information Technology Act.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

