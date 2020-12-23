China says fighter aircraft did not enter S.Korea's air space

China says fighter aircraft did not enter S.Korea's air spaceReuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:55 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese and Russian warplanes did not enter South Korean airspace, after Seoul said they scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defence identification zone.
"During this training, Chinese and Russian warplanes strictly abided by international law and did not enter the air space of South Korea," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.
