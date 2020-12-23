Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says efforts to reach Libya peace settlement should be stepped up - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:09 IST
Russia says efforts to reach Libya peace settlement should be stepped up - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that international efforts to reach a peace settlement in Libya should be intensified, the RIA news agency reported.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October, the two major sides in the country's war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) - agreed a ceasefire.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

A Hong Kong court granted HK10 million 1.3 million bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the citys new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.An im...

Soccer-LAFC's Bradley sees silver lining in CONCACAF Champions League final defeat

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley was left bitterly disappointed after his side lost 2-1 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final but said the experience of playing the continents top clubs will hold them in good stead for the future...

Security forces bust JeM module in J-K's Anantnag, 6 held

The security forces busted a module of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM and arrested six persons involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. Awantipora polic...

107 international players on opening-night rosters for 2020-21: NBA

Opening-Night Rosters Feature Record 17 Canadian Players and Record-Tying 14 African Players Seventh Consecutive Season League Has at Least 100 International Players.The National Basketball Association NBA NBA.com today announced that 107 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020