UP: Group of farmers perform yagna for govt's change of heart on agri laws

UP: Group of farmers perform yagna for govt's change of heart on agri lawsPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:39 IST
A group of farmers here on Wednesday organised a yagna seeking a change of heart by the government on the new agri laws
The yagna was organised on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. ''We organised the yagna for 'buddhi-shuddhi' of the government so that it could understand the repercussion of the new agri laws and withdraw it,'' Bhartiya Kisan Union (Asli) divisional president Sanjay Gandhi said
The government was not ready to hear farmers and now their protest has become a public movement, BKU (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh said.
