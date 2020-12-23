Maharashtra allows reopening of tourist places outside containment zones

Maharashtra government has allowed water sports and indoor entertainment activities outside containment zones as part of measures to ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state government has also permitted reopening of tourist places and amusement parks outside containment zones.

Maharashtra government recently announced night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from December 22, 2020, to January 5, 2021. It said all passengers coming from Europe and the Middle East will have to mandatorily undergo 15 days institutional quarantine. Passengers coming from international destinations other than Europe and the Middle East will have to undergo home quarantine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 59,502 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)