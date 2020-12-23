Left Menu
A Mathura court has fixed January 4 for hearing a second plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here. The new plea has been made by a Lucknow resident Manish Yadav, said his counsel Shailendra Singh.

Fresh plea in Mathura court for removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque

A Mathura court has fixed January 4 for hearing a second plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here. The suit, filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Neha Bhadhauria, has also demanded the annulment of a 1968 local court ruling, ratifying a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee on the mosque.

The plea was filed on December 15 and was earlier listed for hearing on December 22. But it could not be taken for hearing on Wednesday due to the death of Mathura Bar Association member and the judge slated January 4 for its hearing.

A similar suit is pending in the court of District Judge Yashwant Kumar Mishra and has been listed for hearing on January 7. The new plea has been made by a Lucknow resident Manish Yadav, said his counsel Shailendra Singh.

