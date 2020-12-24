Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. suspects Iranians created website threatening U.S. election officials

"Iran is not involved in inciting violence and creating unrest in the United States," Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran's UN mission, said in an email to Reuters. "Iran itself is the largest victim of cyber attacks, including Stuxnet, and has always emphasized the need for the establishment of a global mechanism to prevent cyber attacks at the United Nations, and at other international institutions." The alleged Iranian-created website accused U.S. officials involved in election security of "treason." The site, along with several associated social media accounts, included photographs of Republican and Democratic officials, with rifle crosshairs superimposed on them.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 06:14 IST
U.S. suspects Iranians created website threatening U.S. election officials

U.S. security agencies said on Wednesday they had highly credible information indicating that Iranian cyber actors were responsible for creating a website earlier this month featuring death threats aimed at U.S. election officials. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Department's Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement that the Enemies of the People website, which surfaced after the U.S. election but now appears dormant, demonstrated "an ongoing Iranian intent to create divisions and mistrust in the United States and undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process."

The agencies said they had previously warned that "Iranian cyber actors" likely were keen to influence and interfere with the 2020 U.S. election. "Iran is not involved in inciting violence and creating unrest in the United States," Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran's UN mission, said in an email to Reuters.

"Iran itself is the largest victim of cyber attacks, including Stuxnet, and has always emphasized the need for the establishment of a global mechanism to prevent cyber attacks at the United Nations, and at other international institutions." The alleged Iranian-created website accused U.S. officials involved in election security of "treason."

The site, along with several associated social media accounts, included photographs of Republican and Democratic officials, with rifle crosshairs superimposed on them. It also included officials' purported home addresses. Those targeted by the website included FBI director Christopher Wray and Christopher Krebs, the former CISA director who was fired by President Donald Trump after publicly vouching for 2020 election results showing Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The site also targeted several employees of Dominion Voting Systems, a voting-machine vendor that has been the subject of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of vote manipulation. A Dominion spokeswoman said those false claims have resulted in dangerous threats to the company and its workers.

Internet records hid the identity of whoever set up the site. Cybersecurity researchers said one of the pages was hosted in Russia, and some records include accounts registered through Yandex, a Russian email platform. But experts said such links did not prove any Russian government connection to the website.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Tennessee emerged alongside California on Wednesday as an epicenter of the latest COVID-19 surge even while more than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated as U.S. political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious coronavirus...

MMG declares force majeure on some contracts as protests disrupt copper mine

MMG Ltd said on Thursday that transport had been temporarily disrupted due to road blocks by local residents near its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, forcing it to declare force majeure on some supply contracts.Production at the site was co...

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

TAWAL, a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company, has partnered with Nokia to expand and deploy the 5G network across its infrastructure in the western and southern parts of the country, the latter said on Wednesday.The collaboration is in...

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson Johnsons Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020