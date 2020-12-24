India reports 24,712 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has now reached 1,46,756. At present, there are only 2,83,849 active cases.

As daily new recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections, the overall recoveries reached 96,93,173 after 29,791 recoveries. Kerala with 62,974 active infections is now the worst-affected state followed by Maharashtra with 55,702 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,53,08,366 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 23, of these, 10,39,645 samples were tested yesterday. On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the share of active coronavirus cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.86 per cent and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.69 per cent. (ANI)