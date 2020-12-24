Maha: Cop commits suicide at police station in Palghar

A policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself inside a police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, an official said. According to the MBVV police, head constable S D Bhoye attached to Tulinj police station in Nalasopara shot himself in a room on the station premises in the morning hours.

The policeman, in his 40s, was on night duty, and his colleagues rushed into the cabin when they heard a gun shot and found him lying a pool of blood, the official said. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway to ascertain the cause for the extreme step, he added.