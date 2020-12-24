One held with 9.5 quintals of cannabis in UP

An alleged drug peddler was arrested here with over nine quintals of cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Sunil, a native of Aligarh district. His accomplice managed to flee from the spot, they said.

A joint team of SWAT and Khurja Dehat police received information during patrolling on Wednesday night that a truck is carrying cannabis to Ludhiana and Noida, following which they began searching vehicles on the Maman bridge, said Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh. After some time, a truck on the road was asked to stop. The driver stopped the vehicle at a distance from the police team and fled into the fields nearby. Another person in the truck also tried to flee but was nabbed by the police, he said.

Nine-and-a-half quintals of cannabis was recovered from the truck. The vehicle has been seized, he added. The accused were bringing cannabis from Odisha to supply to Ludhiana and Noida, Singh said.

Sunil along with his accomplices also used to smuggle cannabis to Delhi, Punjab and other states. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him, he said..