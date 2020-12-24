Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Trump said on Wednesday the rockets that landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, targeting the U.S. Embassy, were from Iran and “we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq”. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:42 IST
Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

"Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. Trump said on Wednesday the rockets that landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, targeting the U.S. Embassy, were from Iran and "we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq".

"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump said in a Twitter post. In another tweet, Zarif said: "Last time, the U.S. ruined our region over WMD (weapons of mass destruction) fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties" - a reference to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

"Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out," Zarif tweeted. The Iraqi military blamed the rocket strike, which caused minor damage, on an "outlaw group".

Top U.S. national security officials agreed on Wednesday on a proposed range of options to present to Trump meant to deter any attack on U.S. military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters, without describing the content of the options or say whether they included military action.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020