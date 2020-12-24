Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt collected Rs 115 cr in fines from mask violators

The committee conducts meetings on a daily basis, where the response of the state to COVID-19 is reviewed. lt is pertinent to note that the Government has requisitioned the services of approximately 900 MBBS doctors who have received their medical degrees from medical colleges and had earlier been asked to work in rural areas on a three- year bond period, it said.The services of such doctors have been placed at the disposal of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:23 IST
Guj govt collected Rs 115 cr in fines from mask violators

The state government on Thursday informed the Gujarat High Court that it has collected nearly Rs 115 crore in fines from over 23 lakh people found without masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state government, in its affidavit, stated that till December 22, Rs 1,15,88,00,000 have been collected from 23,64,420 persons for not wearing masks or appropriately covering their faces.

The affidavit was submitted to the division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala. The bench is hearing a suo motu plea regarding various aspects related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The bench admitted the reply and kept further hearing on January 8.

While listing several steps it had taken to stem the viral spread, the state government said it had restricted celebrations of various festivals, such as Navratri, Eid, Janmashtmi and Holi. In an assurance to the court, the government said, ''A core committee consisting of senior-level bureaucrats has been constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The committee conducts meetings on a daily basis, where the response of the state to COVID-19 is reviewed.'' ''lt is pertinent to note that the Government has requisitioned the services of approximately 900 MBBS doctors who have received their medical degrees from medical colleges and had earlier been asked to work in rural areas on a three- year bond period,'' it said.

The services of such doctors have been placed at the disposal of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, it said. The state has also requisitioned the services of third and four-year medical students, nursing students and almost 6,597 students are a part of surveillance and testing teams, the reply stated.

The government also stressed that there is no shortage of beds in Ahmedabad and the state. ln Ahmedabad city, a total of 8,553 beds are available for COVID-19 patients in 128 government and private Hospitals, an increase of over 1,000 beds in one month, the government said, adding that only 11 per cent beds are currently occupied in Ahmedabad city.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

Timeline of events in Britain's exit from the European Union

A timeline of key events related to Britains decision to leave the European Union January 23, 2013 British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britains membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general e...

UK chief negotiator Frost says Britain will be fully independent from Jan. 1

Britains Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Thursday Britain would be a fully independent country again from Jan. 1, expressing his pride in the announcement of a trade deal with the European Union.Our country begins a new journey as a fu...

Four more entities start testing products under RBI's regulatory sandbox

Four more entities have started testing their products related to retail payments under the RBIs regulatory sandbox scheme, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. Live testing of innovative products is being done under the regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020