Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey debates law that would increase oversight of NGOs

The interior ministry could also apply to courts to halt the groups' activities under the draft bill. The government says the measure, covering "foundations and associations", aims to prevent non-profit organisations from financing terrorism and to punish those who violate the law.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:38 IST
Turkey debates law that would increase oversight of NGOs
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey's parliament began debating a draft law on Friday that would increase oversight of non-governmental organisations and which, according to rights campaigners, risks limiting the freedoms of civil-society groups. The bill would allow the interior minister to replace members of organisations who are being investigated for terrorism charges. The interior ministry could also apply to courts to halt the groups' activities under the draft bill.

The government says the measure, covering "foundations and associations", aims to prevent non-profit organisations from financing terrorism and to punish those who violate the law. Civil-society groups, including Amnesty International and the Human Rights Association, said terrorism charges in Turkey were arbitrary, and that the draft law would violate the presumption of innocence and punish those whose trials were not finalised.

The bill was drafted by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP), which holds a majority in parliament with nationalist MHP allies, suggesting it is likely to pass. Investigations based on terrorism charges have been launched against hundreds of thousands of people under a crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. Hundreds of foundations were also shut down with decrees following the coup attempt.

Critics say Erdogan and the AKP have used the failed coup as pretext to quash dissent. The government says the measures were necessary given the security threats facing Turkey. Under the draft law, foundations would be inspected annually by civil servants who could request any documents from them.

Local governors or the interior minister could block online donation campaigns to prevent terrorism financing and money laundering, under the draft law. Fines of up to 200,000 lira ($26,200) could be levied for any group found to be engaged in illegal online donation campaigns, compared with a current maximum of 700 lira.

($1 = 7.6335 liras)

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 36 new COVID-19 cases; tally 19,345

Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.No death was reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 314. A t...

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu drowns in Malankara dam Adds CM's reax

Idukki, Dec 25 PTI Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed Ayyappannum Koshiyum, drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening, police said. The actor was ...

Ireland confirms UK coronavirus variant present

Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-C...

Undue illegal interference made in tender process related to Rs 619 crore Nirbhaya scheme

An undue illegal interference was allegedly made by impersonating as Home Secretary to the Karnataka government in the tender process to get access to classified information on the Safe City Project in Bengaluru worth Rs 619 crore under Nir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020