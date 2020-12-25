Police: Explosion in Nashville may have been "intentional"PTI | Nashville | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:52 IST
The Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act. Police spokesman Don Aaron said about three hours after the explosion shook the area that investigators believe it was "an intentional act." Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.
