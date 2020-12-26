Telangana: Police apprehends house burglar, 3 associates; seize goods worth Rs 12,09,000

Teams of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone, Hyderabad, and Begumpet police apprehended a house burglar and his three associates on Friday and seized goods worth Rs 12,09,000 and silver ornaments weighing 1 kilogram among other things. Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said, "The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team, Hyderabad along with Begumpet Police apprehended a notorious and habitual house burglary offender Manthri Shankar along with his three associates and detected six cases in Hyderabad and Rachkonda Commissionerates."

The accused is most wanted offender during the recent period in the Commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda, according to the police. Manthri Shankar has previously committed about 250 house burglaries and theft cases in tri commissionerates and convicted in 209 cases. Earlier he was detained four times under PD Act by Hyderabad City Police and was recently released from jail on December 4. "The accused Manthri Shankar formed a gang with his associates Abdul Latif Khan, Inthiyaz and Majid after being released from the jail. They hatched a plan to commit House burglaries," said Kumar.

"On the intervening night of December 8 the accused persons Manthri Shankar and Abdul Latif Khan committed three house burglaries in the limits of Kushaiguda and Vanastalipuram Police station (Rachakonda Commissionarate) and committed theft of one Honda Activa vehicle and Silver ornaments, some cash, fled away on the theft vehicle," he added. After that on the intervening night of December 11 Shankar and Khan committed two more house burlaries in the limits of Begumpet Police Station, according to the police.

To detect the theft cases of Begumpet Police Station, the Task Force, North Zone team verified the CCTV footages at all possible places, identified the footage of accused persons and modus operandi of accused. On December 25 with reliable sources the Task Force laid a trap and apprehended Manthri Shankar along with his associates Abdul Latif Khan, Mohd Majid and Mohd Imtiyaz while they were trying to escape to other state. (ANI)