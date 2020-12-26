Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creation of 103 new nagar panchayats

Bihar Cabinet has approved a proposal for creation of 103 new nagar panchayats and eight new nagar parishads, upgradation of 32 nagar panchayats to nagar parishads and five nagar parishads to municipal corporations.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:49 IST
Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creation of 103 new nagar panchayats
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Cabinet has approved a proposal for creation of 103 new nagar panchayats and eight new nagar parishads, upgradation of 32 nagar panchayats to nagar parishads and five nagar parishads to municipal corporations. The State Cabinet has also approved a proposal for the expansion of 12 Nagar Nikay.

Earlier, the Bihar Cabinet had approved a proposal to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to people of the state when it is available. It is to mention that this was one of the poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly.

As promised in Nitish Kumar-led JDU's manifesto -- 'Saat Nishchay-2', the Cabinet also gave its nod for a proposal to create 20 lakh job opportunities in the public and private sectors. The state government will also introduce a special scheme for promotion of entrepreneurship among women.

For this, the government would provide an interest-free loan up to 50 per cent of their project or a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in addition to the subsidy of 50 per cent or Rs 5 lakh of the project cost. (ANI)

Also Read: Nitish thanks Bhutan King for congratulatory message

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...

Rahane's field placements, bowling changes have all been pretty much spot on: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday praised the leadership skills of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the second Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Pontings remarks came as India bundled out Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020