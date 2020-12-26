Man held over murder charges in UP
On Saturday, police arrested one Krishnpal and during interrogation he confessed to have killed Jasbir using a sharp-edged weapon after the victim refused to share wine with him, the SHO said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:29 IST
A man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing an acquaintance after he refused to share wine with him in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. The body of 60-year-old Jasbir with injury marks was found in a jungle at Pirkhera village under Jhinjhana police station five days ago, they said.
The police had registered a case and started investigations to trace the attacker, Station House Officer Servesh Kumar said. On Saturday, police arrested one Krishnpal and during interrogation he confessed to have killed Jasbir using a sharp-edged weapon after the victim refused to share wine with him, the SHO said.
