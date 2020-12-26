Maha: Naxal hideout busted in Gondia, rods, detonators seized

A huge cache of materials andelectronic detonators to carry out explosions was found onSaturday from a Naxal hideout in a joint operation by police,C-60 commandos and a bomb disposal and detection team inSalekasa area of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an officialsaid

Gondia Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare saidthe recovery of a steel box of 20-kilogram capacity, 150 rodsto make explosives and 27 electronic detonators from theforests of Genduzhariya Hills was made after he got a tip-off

A case has been registered under sections of the UAPAand Explosives Act, he added.