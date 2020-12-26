1 killed, 4 injured as water tank wall collapses at labour camp

Left Menu
A construction worker died and four others were injured after the wall of a water storage tank collapsed at their residential camp in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. These workers are engaged at the ATS Novelty, an under-construction project, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:59 IST
A construction worker died and four others were injured after the wall of a water storage tank collapsed at their residential camp in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The incident took place late in the evening in the Bisrakh area at the residential camp of the workers engaged in a project of a private developer, the police said.

''The wall of the water storage tank collapsed at the workers' camp in New Haibatpur. These workers are engaged at the ATS Novelty, an under-construction project,'' a police spokesperson said. ''Five workers, three women and two men, were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital, where one of the men died while the others are undergoing treatment,'' he added.

Police have been deployed at the incident site and further proceedings are underway, the official said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

