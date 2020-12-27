Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenager dies, uncle injured in group clash involving heavy firing: Police

Late on Saturday evening, there was an argument between village pradhan Anshu Shukla and villager Sabhajeet Singh over beating up of a tractor driver, after which there was heavy firing in which Abhishek, 16 died of bullet injury and his uncle got wounded, the SP said.The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been done, he said adding that two cases pertaining to the incident have been registered.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:16 IST
Teenager dies, uncle injured in group clash involving heavy firing: Police

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead and his uncle suffered a bullet injury in a large-scale firing incident following a dispute over the beating up of a tractor driver in a village under Jafarganj police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Fathepur district, an official said on Sunday. Following the late Saturday evening incident in Devri Bujurg village of the district, the police have booked former village panchayat head Anshu Shukla and six others besides 150 unidentified people involved in the large scale rioting and violence resulting in the killing of the teenager and injuries to his uncle.

Two cases have been registered so far and two accused have been arrested, Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said on Sunday. ''Late on Saturday evening, there was an argument between village pradhan Anshu Shukla and villager Sabhajeet Singh over beating up of a tractor driver, after which there was heavy firing in which Abhishek, 16 died of bullet injury and his uncle got wounded,” the SP said.

''The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been done,” he said adding that two cases pertaining to the incident have been registered. One case was registered on the complaint of Devri Bujurg village police outpost in-charge a case has been registered against 150 unnamed and seven identified persons, he added.

Former village ‘pradhan’ Anshu Shukla and Sabhajeet Singh are also among the seven named accused persons in the first case, the SP said. Another case was registered against Sabhajeet Singh and his two sons on a complaint lodged by deceased Abhishek’s father, the SP said, adding Singh and one of his sons Vivek have also been arrested and a good amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the police officer said, adding that police personnel from other police stations have been deployed in the village where the situation is under control now..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to mislead farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Prad...

Maha sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said. With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to...

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020