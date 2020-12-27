Teenager dies, uncle injured in group clash involving heavy firing: Police

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead and his uncle suffered a bullet injury in a large-scale firing incident following a dispute over the beating up of a tractor driver in a village under Jafarganj police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Fathepur district, an official said on Sunday. Following the late Saturday evening incident in Devri Bujurg village of the district, the police have booked former village panchayat head Anshu Shukla and six others besides 150 unidentified people involved in the large scale rioting and violence resulting in the killing of the teenager and injuries to his uncle.

Two cases have been registered so far and two accused have been arrested, Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said on Sunday. ''Late on Saturday evening, there was an argument between village pradhan Anshu Shukla and villager Sabhajeet Singh over beating up of a tractor driver, after which there was heavy firing in which Abhishek, 16 died of bullet injury and his uncle got wounded,” the SP said.

''The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been done,” he said adding that two cases pertaining to the incident have been registered. One case was registered on the complaint of Devri Bujurg village police outpost in-charge a case has been registered against 150 unnamed and seven identified persons, he added.

Former village ‘pradhan’ Anshu Shukla and Sabhajeet Singh are also among the seven named accused persons in the first case, the SP said. Another case was registered against Sabhajeet Singh and his two sons on a complaint lodged by deceased Abhishek’s father, the SP said, adding Singh and one of his sons Vivek have also been arrested and a good amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the police officer said, adding that police personnel from other police stations have been deployed in the village where the situation is under control now..