Maha: Body of boy missing since Dec 21 found in water tank

The body of an 8-year-old boymissing since December 21 from Ulhasnagar area of Thanedistrict was found in an abandoned water tank on Sundayafternoon, police said

The Class III student stayed with his mother inRamabai Nagar area and he had gone missing while playingoutside his house, an Ulhasnagar police station official said

''The body has been sent for post mortem to JJ Hospitalin Mumbai and the report will decide further course of theprobe. As of now, we do not know if there is foul playinvolved or if it is an accident,'' he added.