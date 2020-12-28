Left Menu
Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:31 IST
Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A fishing trawler sank in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing emergency services.

Five rescue vessels were searching for survivors but only two people have been rescued so far out of a 19-member crew, Interfax said.

The emergency services were quoted saying that ice accumulation led to the sinking of the vessel.

