Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing

A fishing trawler sank in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing emergency services.

Five rescue vessels were searching for survivors but only two people have been rescued so far out of a 19-member crew, Interfax said.

The emergency services were quoted saying that ice accumulation led to the sinking of the vessel.

