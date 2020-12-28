Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said. In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the countrys minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:50 IST
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said. South Korea has been a major supplier of military platforms and weapons to India.

The Chief of Army Staff's visit to South Korea comes two weeks after concluding a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that reflected India's growing strategic ties with the two influential Gulf nations. In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said. The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration (DAPA).

Gen Naravane will discuss avenues for enhancing defence relations between India and the Republic of Korea, the Army said in a statement. The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) facility at Daejeon.

Last month, Gen Naravane travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had significant diplomatic overtones. In October, the Chief of Army Staff, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, travelled to Myanmar during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CreditNirvana, an AI-based Debt Management Platform Announces Pre-series A Funding

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 28 ANINewsVoir CreditNirvana, a Bangalore-based fintech startup offering AI-driven debt management platform Digital collection services, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from inst...

Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots

Hyderabad Telangana India, December 28 ANINewsVoir Labcube is a start-up and part of a conglomerate of companies called Labcube Group of Companies, established after the breakout of COVID-19 Pandemic with an intention to primarily make immu...

Commercial vehicle sales in India may take longer to recover than expected: Ind-Ra

Commercial vehicle sales in India could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. The light commercial vehicles LCVs segment has started to recover as t...

Metro services to reach over 25 cities by 2025, says PM Modi

By 2025, metro train services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while adding that Make In India is essential for the expansion. First metro in Delhi was started with the efforts of Atal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020