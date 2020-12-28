Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the U.S. embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States to stop interfering with China's domestic affairs.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:19 IST
China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the U.S. embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the "so-called crime" of these fugitives was to "flee tyranny" and that China will "stop at nothing" to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the U.S. remarks "disregard facts". Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States to stop interfering with China's domestic affairs.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...

'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film AK vs AK and said that he had too much fun while watching it. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020